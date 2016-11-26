Cesaro Unhappy With His Spot In The WWE?

Is the Swiss Superman Tweeting himself into hot water? After finding himself missing from a poster advertising a WWE Live event in his home country of Switzerland, Cesaro tweeted out his frustration.

When you can’t even make it onto the poster for the show in your home country…#2swiss #2tearsinabucket pic.twitter.com/1YlBnotO9T — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) November 25, 2016

As if not being featured on the poster wasn’t bad enough, Cesaro had to see his reluctant tag team partner front and center. Sheamus was quick to respond to his partner’s complaint.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Strict 2 baldies per poster rule bro… too many slap heads ruin a good montage i always say 😎 https://t.co/S45ubZM6f2 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 25, 2016

While this all could play into the storyline of Sheamus trying to steal his partner’s spotlight, this isn’t the first time Cesaro’s place in the company has been the topic of conversation. Earlier in the year, on Stone Cold’s podcast, Vince McMahon told Austin that he felt Cesaro “hadn’t connected with the fans yet.” As you might expect, the comment did not sit well with the King of Swing.

“Well right now I feel like I’m connecting pretty good. If you see the ‘Cesaro section’, when I go out there, it is definitely not silent, and I have a huge fan base all over the world. I think it’s if if people are willing to see that or they just prefer somebody else. It’s the same with that promo, it was on the Network, but that’s when I got the chance to talk. If you watch Raw and SmackDown, the guys who talk are a select few, and I’m working my way to get there. Of course, there’s always room for improvement. I’m the first one to always criticize myself and I’m trying to find ways to get better. If people say stuff like that, that I maybe not agree with, I’m doing my best and working my hardest to prove them wrong. I got hurt when I was starting to really take off. Now I feel like I have to start from scratch again, which I have to do so often. But it definitely felt like I was on a roll. And I’m still on a roll. It’s just definitely being in the right place at the right time or being the right person. It’s kind of hard sometimes, but I feel like if I’m consistently delivering, which is what I do, sooner or later it can’t be denied.”

Clearly one of the most talented in-ring performers in the WWE, Cesaro’s future should be brighter than his past. If Cesaro’s current tag team run with Sheamus doesn’t bring him the success he is looking for, another WWE GM would be more than happy to put him on a poster.