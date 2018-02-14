Buddy Murphy to Make 205 Live Debut Next Week

Buddy Murphy an NXT stronghold and fiancè to RAW Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss, is about to make his WWE debut.

The GM of 205 Live, Drake Maverick, announced Tuesday evening that Murphy will enter the Cruiserweight Championship tournament at next week’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The native Australian has been with WWE since 2013. Best known for his tag team partnership with Wesley Blake, the duo won their first NXT Tag Team Championships in 2015 when they defeated the Lucha Dragons.

For whatever reason, Murphy has;t been on NXT television since 2016 but has been competing for recent house shows.

Murphy doesn’t have the high flying arsenal that most 205 Live stars possess. However, that could be one of his biggest strengths as he’ll represent a nice juxtaposition of styles. Hopefully, he’s been getting tips from his fiancè about how to shred a WWE microphone.

One of Alexa Bliss’ earliest gigs in NXT was her alignment with Blake and Murphy. As now, her and Murphy do not have a wedding date set. However, they now can enjoy being back on the same WWE tour bus together.

Photo: Buddy Murphy/Instagram