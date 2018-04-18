Bruno Sammartino, WWE Icon, Dies at 82

WWE icon Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age 82.

Ron Cook, a Pittsburgh journalist broke the news on Twitter

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sad news. Bruno Sammartino has passed at 82. One of Pittsburgh’s all-time great sportsmen and great people. Rest In Peace, Bruno.”

Sad news. Bruno Sammartino has passed at 82. One of Pittsburgh’s all-time great sportsmen and great people. Rest In Peace, Bruno. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) April 18, 2018

Sammartino was one of the pillars of professional wrestling, his contributions to the sport are innumerable. The Italian Superman owns one the most untouchable records in WWE history as he held the WWE Championship for 8 years starting in 1963.

Sammartino went on to become the first ever two-time WWE Champion and that reign lasted a mind-boggling three and a half years.

WWE considers New York, particularly Madison Square Garden its home, and Sammartino played an essential part in the sentiment. Just eight days after its official opening, Sammartino headlined the first ever wrestling show the Garden ever hosted. He’d go on to sell our the stored arena an incredible 187 times.

Sammartino retired from an action in 1981 but would return later that decade. In his second act, he helped launch future WWE icons like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, and The Honky Tonk Man.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

The news of his death shook the wrestling world and some of the biggest names of the industry shared the impact the Irtalian Superman had on them.

“One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend.”

One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/PNDuQ31Phd — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 18, 2018

“Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man… A true friend…and one of the toughest people I’ve ever met. My thoughts are with his entire family.”

Devastated to hear the passing of a true icon, legend, great, honest and wonderful man…

A true friend…and one of the toughest people I’ve ever met.

My thoughts are with his entire family. #RIPBrunoSammartino #AmericanDream — Triple H (@TripleH) April 18, 2018

“RIP Bruno, thank you for loving and living our business, only love HH.”