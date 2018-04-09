WWE Rumor: Brock Lesnar’s Next Feud Reportedly Set

Despite being the most dominant WWE Superstar in company history, Brock Lesnar was considered to be an underdog at WrestleMania 34. Rumors of his contract expiring, his UFC career rebooting and perpetually present infatuation with Roman Reigns, it looked like Lesnar could be done with WWE for good.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, pulled off an “upset” and is still Universal Champion—leaving the entire WWE Universe to asked the same question: what’s next?

Well according to Cagesideseats, Bobby Lashley is next.

The 41-year old grappler reportedly came to WWE along with EC3 in a mass exodus from Impact Wrestling. However, EC3 made his official WWE debut with NXt during WrestleMania weekend, but Lashley has yet to be seen. But according to Cageside, Lashley will be one of Lesnar’s earliest opponents, if not his next one.

Lashley has been rumored for a return to the company where he first became a star ever since he wrapped up his dates with Impact Wrestling on January 14. Since that time, he has been negotiating with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and WWE about working for each promotion.

Lashley left WWE in 2008 following a heavy push, as he was expected to be a top player with the company for many years. However, he was granted his release early upon request due to creative issues with how his then-girlfriend (Kristal Marshall) was being booked on SmackDown, as well as backstage heat with Michael Hayes over some alleged racially charged comments from Hayes.

Lashley was required to keep what happened with WWE under wraps as a condition of being granted his early release, but Marshall has spoken about what lead to Lashley requesting his release.

However, it looks like bad blood with WWE is in the past. Lashley spoke with Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. in 2015 and said, “I’m still good friends with some people there. I’ve talked with Vince [McMahon] a couple times. Shane [McMahon] and I are pretty good friends, I talk with him from time to time. Dolph Ziggler, I talk to him from time to time. We just haven’t really went that route (going back to WWE).”