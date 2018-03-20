Brock Lesnar Returns to Clobber a Handcuffed Roman Reigns to Open RAW

Roman Reigns should have obeyed his suspension.

Within the first minute of RAW, Roman Reigns had already violated his suspension levied by Vince McMahon. While we admire his defiance, The Big Dog paid dearly for his rebellious decision.

A trio of “US Marshalls” entered the ring to read Reigns his Miranda rights (really) and then handcuffed the former WWE Champion. However, when one of them got fresh, Roman unleashed and laid waste to the Keystone Cops.

However, that left him alone in the ring—handcuffed.

That made for an easy meal for Brock Lesnar and the Beast Incarnate ran down to dismantle Reigns. With a barrage of chair shots, German Suplexes, and one F-5, Lesnar turned Reigns to goo.

The Universal Champion came back for seconds. And thirds.

Typically, after a hero suffers a beatdown like this, they storm back to open a can-o-whoop ass. But Reigns may have to wait a week or two to lick his wounds.

Interestingly enough, a segment that was designed to get Roman Reigns sympathy actually cultivated cheers for Brock Lesnar. Each time he stormed out for another helping of Roman’s carcass, the seemed to get louder.

However, the plan doesn’t change. Regardless of how this is all received, Roman Reigns will still leave WrestleMania 34 as Universal Champion. WWE is doing their best to get us behind him, but us obliging would just be a bonus.

This appears to be the cycle of Reigns. In some cities, WWE fans love him. In others, he’ll always be the villain. But no matter what Reigns is getting reactions. And while that may be a tired point to underline, it still matters. Becuase if people are screaming for Roman, then they’re probably opening their wallets, too.

So love or hate Roman all you like, but just know he’s #BestForBusisness.