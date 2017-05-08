Braun Strowman Legitimately Injured, Will Miss Extended Time

The WWE will soon be without their Monster. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Braun Strowman has suffered an injury that will keep him out of action after tonight’s RAW.

It was announced last week that Strowman, the character, was dealing with a torn rotator cuff, but Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Strowman will need to undergo a procedure to fix his elbow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They go on to say that the injury will cause Strowman to miss the next four to eight weeks, which will cause WWE creative to re-write their plans for Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire.

An angle from tonight’s RAW in London furthered the storyline to possibly write Strowman off of TV. You can read the entire spoilers here.

The timing of the injury is particularly troubling as Strowman and Reigns were rumored to be facing off in an Ambulance Match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view and just today we learned that WWE had planned for The Monster to be Brock Lesnar’s first Universal Championship opponent.

The culmination of Strowman and Reigns’ feud would have certainly been a perfect main event for Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see how WWE introduces a new opponent for Reigns or if they go forward with the match under a new stipulation.

We’ll keep you updated as more details arise.

MORE POP WWE:

RAW Superstar Injured At Live Event / Why Brock Lesnar’s Absence Is Best For Business / Rock Star Gets Slammed After Taking A Shot At Wrestling Twitter

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: