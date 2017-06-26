Big Show Reveals ‘Worst Thing’ He’s Done In WWE

The Big Show has seen and done a lot of ridiculous things in his nearly twenty year career in the WWE. He’s turned heel and face more than any star in WWE history. He’s seen the Big Bossman drag “his father” off in a casket. He even had to pretend he was broke and grovel for his job every week on Raw. But on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Show revealed the ‘worst thing’ Vince McMahon ever had him do.

“There [has] been a lot of stuff I’ve done has been absolutely horrendous. But I think for me personally, the worst thing I’ve done was when Vince [McMahon] made me do the ‘Baby New Year’ thing because it was so freakin’ awkward. He had me in a freakin’ diaper with a New Year hat and he wanted me dancing and all I could think of, it was like some billionaire masturbating video where he [has] got some fat guy. You can imagine Vince in some dark room looking at it on a big screen, like, ‘yeah, now s–t in the diaper, you fat bastard! s–t in the diaper! That’s it!’ It was just so uncomfortable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Eric Bischoff Calls Money In The Bank Rematch A Mistake

The strange New Years promo happened in 2013 and can be seen above. Big Show went on to tell Jericho that he thought McMahon was hoping to motivate him into losing weight through humiliation.

“I got fat, so he goes, ‘so you’re a fat New Year Baby. Maybe you should lose some weight.’ But that’s the kind of relationship I’ve had with him, ‘he’s getting fat – I need to motivate him. Let me embarrass him.’ Do you know what I mean? The diaper worked.” The Big Show added, “that insane, crazy Vincent Kennedy McMahon actually does know more than I do. He’s actually a smart guy. Believe it or not, he’s a brilliant individual. That’s funny. That literally was the most awkward thing I’ve done.”

Show is currently in the best shape of his life and has been on a career renaissance.

The Giant is taking on a big role in the Enzo and Cass feud. Cass turned heel on Enzo last week and is rumored to go on to feud with Show at this year’s SummerSlam. Show has also been instrumental in Braun Strowman’s push. The legendary big man helped Strowman put on one of Raw’s most memorable moments when the two collapsed the ring with a top rope superplex.

More: LaVar Ball Rumored To Appear On Raw

[H/T WrestlingInc]