Big Plans Confirmed For John Cena’s WWE Return

Right now, you literally Can’t See John Cena! The 16 time World Champion is currently off working on several film projects, but thankfully, his WWE hiatus is not expected to last as long as some originally feared.

Four3Four.com is reporting that John Cena is scheduled to be back in the WWE just in-time for the SmackDown Live Exclusive PPV, Money in the Bank, airing on June 18, in St. Louis, hometown of current WWE Champion Randy Orton.

And if that news is not enough to flip your multi-colored wrist bands around, get this – Cena is also reportedly set to participate in the MitB ladder match for a shot at the WWE Championship.

As of right now, Baron Corbin is the odds on favorite to win the MitB briefcase, but Cena’s chase of becoming the first ever 17 time World Champion could become a more compelling story for WWE to tell. It’s more likely Cena’s entrance into the match will be used to further elevate whoever does climb the ladder to victory. Cena’s next WWE feud could also easily be set up by his participation in the bout, just as Elimination Chamber was used to set up Cena’s WrestleMania program with The Miz.

Despite having one of the greatest careers in WWE history, Cena’s Money in the Bank history is a bit suspect. Since the match was created in 2005, Cena has only competed in one MitB ladder match. Cena did win the 2012 MitB contest against Chris Jericho, The Miz, Kane and Big Show, but he made history by becoming the first wrestler to not win a world championship in his cash-in match, when his match with CM Punk ended in a disqualification on Monday Night Raw. Cena was also the second wrestler to actually announce when he was going to cash in.

Cena was also the victim of the first two MitB cash-ins. Edge wisely cashed in his briefcase against the champ after a 2006 Elimination Chamber match and then the following year, Rob Van Dam cashed in at ECW’s One Night Stand, which became equally famous for the “If Cena Wins, We Riot” signs in the crowd.

SmackDown is currently doing a great job of building up new stars and John Cena’s return will only further help legitimize their place on the roster with the WWE Universe.

