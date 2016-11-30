Big Change Made To Smackdown Women’s Championship Match At TLC

Becky, get the tables! What started as a contract signing ended as a set up to this Sunday’s Smackdown Women’s championship. Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss opened Smackdown trading insults before signing their “official” contract to wrestle for the championship at TLC. The ink didn’t even have a chance to dry on the paper before Becky took the fight to Alexa. After a back and forth scuffle, it was Alexa who sent Becky flying through the air and crashing down into the table.

Later in the evening, Renee Young informed an injured Becky that her championship defense would now be changed to a tables match.

The women on Smackdown LIVE have been mostly overshadowed by the epic Sasha vs Charlotte feud that has dominated the past 6-8 months on RAW. Charlotte and Sasha’s main event performance at Hell In A Cell and subsequent matches forever changed the limits that will be placed on women wrestlers. The added tables stipulation for this Sunday’s TLC makes it clear that Becky and Alexa are ready to prove that the women on the blue brand are on the same level as RAW‘s top women.

How do you think the tables will affect this Sunday’s Smackdown Women’s championship match?