Big Cass Injured on WWE RAW

It looks as if Big Cass’ first run as a singles competitor has come to a screeching halt.

Earlier tonight on RAW, Big Cass engaged in Brooklyn Street Fight with his former partner, Enzo Amore. When Cass went for a big boot, Enzo dodged, sending Cass out of the ring. On his landing, it looked like his knee folded in an awkward manner.

The match was stopped moments later. As Cass waited for medical personnel, he cursed several time, loud enough for WWE camera to catch. So while there is always the possibility of this being a “work” it’s hard to imagine WWE making an exception to allow Cass to used multiple F-bombs.

Here’s a statement from WWE:

“Big Cass suffered an injury to his left knee during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on Raw, WWE.com can confirm. The injury occurred after Amore dodged a big boot by pulling down the top rope, sending Cass to the floor in the process.”

“It’s hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we’re going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out,” said WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson.

And here’s the actual footage of the injury. Cass’ expletive laden frustrations are muted, but you’ll be able to fill in the blanks.

If this proves to be serious, then this is quite the blow to Big Cass and his new found momentum. Earlier this summer, he jettisoned his long time tag partner in hopes of making it on his own. It felt like WWE was building Cass to be one of their top heels, he just needed more repetitions in the role.

It looks like that practice will have to be done from the trainer’s table. We can hope that Cass can avoid surgery, but that’s about all the information.

It’s worth noting that Big Cass infamously staged his own attack in an effort to cover his tracks in a storyline scandal. It would fall within his character’s lexicon to fake this injury too. However, his reaction was all too human.

We will keep you posted as we learn more.