The actor is 'feeling fine' after he underwent surgery for a torn muscle he sustained while filming 'RT 75.'

Actor and producer Ravi Teja is recovering after he suffered an injury while filming his upcoming movie, RT 75. The actor, 56, was hospitalized and underwent surgery at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, Telangana, India on Aug. 23 after he tore a muscle in his right hand, according to his team.

"Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of RT 75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation," Teja's representative said in a statement. "Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

News of his hospitalization sparked a wave of well wishes for the actor, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter), "praying for you speed recovery #Raviteja." Another person posted, "wishing you a quick recovery. Get better and get back to your amazing self soon."

According to an Aug. 24 update from the actor, Teja has since been discharged from the hospital "after a smooth surgery." The actor said he is "feeling fine" and "grateful for all your warm blessings and support." He added that he is "excited to be back on set soon," though his exact return date isn't yet clear.

The upcoming RT 75 (working title) will mark Teja's 75th film. The project was first announced back in April when a poster for the movie was released for the movie promising to "bring back the typical Mass Maharaja on Big screens with his impeccable energy, comedy, foot tapping dance numbers and loads of action." Filming on the project, which also stars Sreeleela, kicked off in June, though details of the movie remain scarce.

RT 75 directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu produced by Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments in association with Sai Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas, per The Hindu. Navin Nooli serves as the editor while Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer.

The film marks Teja's next project after he last appeared in Eagle, director Karthik Gattamneni's 2024 Indian Telugu-language action thriller. His other credits include Khadgam, Neninthe, Disco Raja, and Krishna: The Power of Indrakeeladri, among dozens of others, per his IMDb profile.