Bayley Ends Charlotte’s Pay Per View Winning Streak

Bayley has retained her RAW Women’s Championship and beaten the streak or the Queen of the WWE, Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte was on a mission from the get go in her rematch with Bayley and talking trash while doing so. Repeating the phrases “you’re just a fan” and “this is in my blood” while dishing out her signature offense, Charlotte wore down Bayley before connecting with her signature moonsault.

Despite being told to steer clear of the match, Sasha Banks ran down to distract her old Nemesis, Charlotte, which allowed Bayley the chance to hit her Bayley to Belly Suplex for the victory.

Having Sasha help her defeat Charlotte again will certainly add tension to the Sasha and Bayley storlyine heading into WrestleMania. Regardless of how it was done, Charlotte’s pay per view win streak ends at 16 and she will have to wait until another night to claim her 5th RAW Women’s Championship.

