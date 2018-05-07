Backlash: WWE Fans Furious Over AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Finish

For the second time in nine days, a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ended without a clear winner.

The first match took place at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where the two were both counted out as the continued to fight outside the ring near the announce tables. That finish, combined with Nakamura hitting Styles with low blows multiple times in recent weeks, led SmackDown Live General Manager Paige to make their rematch at Backlash a No Disqualification match.

Given the talent of the two wrestlers, the match started off better than either of their previous two title fights. Nakamura looked to have the advantage early, but Styles finally rallied after his face was busted open from a thrown steel chair.

The final sequence however had the two each kick each other below the belt, and neither were able to make it back to their feet by the referee’s 10 count.

The fans in the arena at the Prudential Center in Newark were unhappy by the finish. Meanwhile the fans watching along at home were downright furious.

You know what would make this an all-time rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles? What about two straight count-ounts? Is this 1982? #WWEBacklash — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) May 7, 2018

I remember when I cared about Nakamura vs. Styles. WWE has ruined that feeling entirely. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) May 7, 2018

Hey @WWE congratulations!! You have successfully taken a feud that MANY people were looking forward to and booked the matches so poorly that we dont wanna see it anymore. Signed,

Your dissapointed audience.#WWE #Backlash #Styles #Nakamura — TurnbuckleTopics (@TT_4You) May 7, 2018

You have two wrestlers like AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling each other & the way their match ends is a double count out from a double dick punch. That had Kevin Dunn written all over it. Fuck. This. Company. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/FY3lvk1yfF — 🐰 Karen Catizone 🐰 (@Mugsysam) May 7, 2018

I suddenly understand why Styles vs Nakamura didn’t close the PPV like we all said it should. Imagine THAT being the end of a PPV. How do you fuck up Styles vs. Nakamura SO BADLY?!#WWEBacklash — Detective Chimp (@dirk_fn_anger) May 7, 2018

Somebody please explain to me why Nakamura vs Styles #WWEChampionship match isn’t the main event at #WWEBacklash — Diesel (@Diesel_vftr) May 7, 2018