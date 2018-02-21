Asuka Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction on RAW

Even though WWE is TV-PG, their live shows can shift to adult programming in an instant. And Asuka just had her first WWE R-Rated accident.

On the latest episode of RAW, Asuka had an interview segment with Renee Young cut short when Nia Jax barreled into the fray. After a barrage of rattling offense, Asuka was left in the fetal position. But for whatever reason, that posture put some of Asuka’s gear out of position, leaving a portion of her nipple exposed to the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Because it’s 2018, Twitter was all over this the moment it happened. You’ll have to do your own research for the NSFW screen caps, but here are the reactions.

Asuka just had a nip slip on live tv 😆#wwe — Jenn (@Jennferreira95) February 20, 2018

So….Asuka had a nip slip pic.twitter.com/ssC7YhMhc2 — Jasmin Parson (@OfficialY2Jazz) February 20, 2018

That Asuka nip slip, you can say I wasn’t ready for that #RAW — Alex Rodriguez (@arod0034) February 20, 2018

Counting down until the Asuka “nip slip” images start popping up on my timeline…..10…9….8…. — 🏆Stately Wayne Manor ⭐✒🥁🎬 (@SWManor) February 20, 2018

WWE Universe: I Tawt I Taw an Asuka nippy slip. I did I did taw an Asuka nippy slip. — Don Tony 🎙 (@DonTonyD) February 20, 2018

Accidental nudity comes with the territory of being a WWE Superstar. Both the men and women of WWE compete in minimal attire and all of the twisting an turning, flipping, and flopping can out one’s genitalia in a precarious position. WWE abundance of camera they can’t help but capture the vulnerable footage and whatever they miss the thousands of phones in the building catch and if it slips past them, then the millions of people watching at home will happily DVR the nudity.

Perhaps it’s a right of passage of sorts – that you aren’t really a WWE Superstar until you have a moment like this. Well, welcome to the family, Asuka.