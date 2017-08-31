NXT Women’s Champion Asuka Is Injured

It looks like NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka will be missing some time.

This afternoon, news broke that The Empress of Tomorrow sustained an injury during her successful title defense at NXT Takeover Brooklyn III.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s the report from WWE:

“NXT Women’s Champion Asuka broke her right collarbone during her successful title defense against Ember Moon Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, WWE.com has learned.

Due to the injury, The Empress of Tomorrow is not medically cleared to compete, and no official timetable has been given for her return. The typical recovery time for a broken collarbone is 6-8 weeks, according to ringside physician Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield, who tended to Asuka in Brooklyn.”

“During the match, she landed awkwardly from a throw from Ember Moon and was able to complete the match, but had notable pain and discomfort,” Dr. Westerfield said. “We performed an initial ultrasound backstage that was highly suspicious of a break that was later confirmed by an X-ray,” said Westerfield.

No injury seems to come at a good time, but the timing of Asuka’s injury could not be worse. Rumors have been swirling that WWE is ready to pick another bundle of NXT talent and we hav to imagine that Asuka was on of the top options.

In fact, Asuka has been in high demand by Vince McMahon and Co. for some time now, but Triple H pleaded to let her continue to anchor his NXT. In an interview with the USA Today’ For The Win, Triple H admitted there was one wrestler that he simply would not let Vince McMahon have. Yet.

“I would never want to limit someone’s growth or their opportunities, but when Vince brought it up to me, I said the one person we can’t afford to lose is Asuka. You could take everybody else you want to take – and trust me, he did – but I needed her as an anchor. If I lose her and everybody else, I’m doomed.”

For those who don’t follow NXT, Asuka is the NXT Women’s Champion. But that doesn’t do her justice – Asuka is undefeated.

“It’s the faith to say that you’re that person and to say that if you hold that championship that the belief is there in you to lead a division or a company or a group and to be in that position. For somebody like her, here’s that faith for that long of a period of time and we’re not beating you, we’re keeping a championship on you and keeping it fresh. That’s a pretty bold statement of how good you are.”

Asuka debuted in NXT in October of 2015. she has yet to lose a match. Her reign has champion is a historical one at it has lasted over 500 days, smashing CM Punk’s record.

6-8 weeks is considerable but with the proper care, Asuka shoulf bounce back just fine. Regardless this stings.