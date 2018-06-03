Watch: Aiden English Does Hilarious Remix of Usos Theme Song

While Aiden English’s wrestling prowess still hasn’t been showcased as much as it probably could be in recent months, he’s gotten a lot more exposure as an entertainer since his pairing with Rusev.

The lead singer of “Rusev Day” took his talents to social media this weekend to remix the theme song of one of the biggest rivals that he and Rusev have: The Usos.

This is something you have to see to believe. Not only that, it’s actually pretty good!

Here are the lyrics:

Down since Rusev Day one ish Down since Rusev Day one ish Down since Rusev Day one ish Gonna line you all up and watch you Machka Kick Noami girl, you think that you’re quick, and Jimmy boy, you think you can kick, but you’re gonna all know that come this Tuesday, it’s gonna be lose day, gonna leave you a bruise day, then you’re gonna know Aiden English a master, when it’s all finished, when it’s all done, you’ll know Lana is the best, and Lana number one

The pairing of Aiden English and Rusev has since gotten even stronger with Lana added to the group. The trio has made for an entertaining stable (and Lana knows a thing or two about entertaining, as evidenced by her encounter with the paparazzi recently). Now all they need is some gold.

Lana will have a chance at a future title shot if she can emerge victorious in this year’s women’s Money In The Bank match. English and Rusev aren’t as close to a title opportunity. They will need to work their way up toward challenging the Bludgeon Brothers, who will be facing Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at Money in the Bank.

Perhaps when his days as a wrestler are over, English has a career ahead of him as the natural successor to “Weird Al” Yankovic.