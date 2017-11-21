After a gluttonous Survivor Series, one would think that WWE would use most of Monday’s episode of RAW to catch their breath. Instead, WWE kept its foot mashing the gas pedal and uncorked an action packed show.

While a 3-hour wrestling program will inherently have its lulls, last night’s RAW advanced a number of plots and gave us a few surprises along the way. While fans may not like the direction of WWE (Triple H’s usage in particular) at least WWE is marching. Ever since the viral outbreak that drastically altered TLC in October, WWE has been booking their shows with a drunken inhibition.

And it’s been great.

Things are happening! Like, all the time. Last night’s RAW continued this streak of progressive decision making as we saw the return of Paige and the crowning of a new Intercontinental Champion. WWE is at it’s best when it feels like we can’t affford to miss a show. Well, we are currently in that grace period, guys and gals.

Let’s break down another juicy episode of RAW; here are The 5 Things We Learned From RAW Last Night.

RAW is Triple H

The finish of Survivor Series lefts hordes of fans with a bitter taste on their palates. With so many wonderful names involved in the men’s 5-on-5 elimination match, having the contest hinge on Triple H seemed like a questionable decision.

It still may be, but WWE is moving forward regardless. RAW opened with 3 different men, with 3 very different roles on RAW, stomping down the ramp to threaten Triple H. Essentially, Triple H has a beef with every tier of the RAW card.

While we’re already ready on track to overdose on The Game, WWE has employed him to establish Jason Jordan and Braun Strowman. It may not be the best tactic, but a tactic nonetheless. All signs point to Triple H getting marquee matches at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Paige!

As I was polishing off a nasty tweet about how far the RAW Women’s division had fallen, my negative vibes were cut off by the banshee scream opening of Paige’s music.

I, like the Houston audience, melted into my seat. Honestly, I didn’t even know that I was such a ravenous fan of Paige’s, but compared the rest of RAW’s women, she might as well be Macho Man Randy Savage.

While I wish she was by herself, her arrival with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will do just fine. An actual faction of destructive women is a novel idea in WWE and may have been the perfect way to bring up 2 NXT-ers that none of us are familiar with.

With her triumphant return, Paige has an opportunity to sink her teeth in and become a real star in WWE. For the next few months, she will have the WWE audience in the palm of her hand, let’s hope she and WWE can capitalize.

Braun Strowman is Ready to Detonate

Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. Given Vince McMahon’s fetish for monsters and Strowman’s Shrek-like charm, it is truly amazing that he is not Universal Champion. Instead, WWE has rightfully slow played the Monster Among Men.

But they won’t be able to wait much longer. Strowman has been a low-key babyface for a month now, but after making Triple H wet his pants at Survivor Series he can hide no more. Strowman is ready to launch, but we, and WWE will have to wait until WrestleMania ends.

Now, if we could just get him away from Kane.

Jason Jordan’s Methodical Heel Turn

It’s tough to tell, but it seems like WWE has been slowly booking Rocky Maivia, er, Jason Jordan’s heel turn since August.

One Monday at a time, Jordan has evolved from the smiling, happy-to-be-here guy, to the entitled coach’s son. Even more, it looks like he’ll be using his ankle injury at highly convenient times. Is there anything more heelish than faking an injury?

Where and when his heel turn finally crystallizes is anyone’s guess, but WWE is making an effort keep his dubious ways relevant. At the moment, it may look like Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania opponent is Triple H, but the smart money would be him using the New Orleans mega show to teach his morally defunct son a lesson.

Refurbishing Roman Reigns

The relationship between Roman Reigns and WWE’s fanbase is incredible. When Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose share the camera with the Big Dog, he’s beloved by all. However if Roman dares to enter a match by himself, he’s back to being rejected.

Yet, to WWE’s credit, they have done a wonderful job at tricking more and more fans to accept Reigns while he’s by himself. Winning the Intercontinental Championship in impromptu fashion is just their latest attempt at manipulation.

And it worked beautifully.

Since WrestleMania Roman (when alone) was getting about 70% boos from the crowd. However, when he topped the Miz on RAW, nearly the whole building exploded with glee. Well done, WWE.