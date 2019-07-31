‘Zoey 101’ Cast Reunites Amid Reboot Rumors

All the Zoey 101 reboot rumors inspired an impromptu reunion from the show’s cast, with only star Jamie Lynn Spears missing from the photo. More than 10 years after the Nickelodeon hit series ended, creator Dan Schneider shared a photo from a reunion dinner with actors Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sanders.

Many of the members of the cast also shared images from the reunion dinner on Monday, only making fans wish they could see them back on TV together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some Zoey 101 buzz got me talking with my good friend Sean Flynn (‘Chase’)… and within about 72 hours, this happened!” Schneider wrote in his post from the special occasion. “I’m not sure how I feel about my new glasses, but that was one of the most fun nights ever. A wonderful cast of kids then, and even better all grown up! Much love/respect for all of you! Jamie Lynn is busy shooting her new show in Atlanta. We missed you, congrats!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Schneider (@danwarp) on Jul 30, 2019 at 1:13am PDT

According to Us Weekly, Spears did not make it to the exciting night due to filming her new Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias, in Atlanta. However, the cast made up for it sending her a video that she shared on Instagram Tuesday.

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep…. thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon,” she wrote in the caption of the heartwarming video, along with a red heart emoji and a winky face.

The video showed the group sending a special mediate to Spears before they started singing the show’s original theme, “Follow Me”, originally performed by her.

“Hi Jamie, we miss you! We wish you could be here and we hope to see you soon,” they said.

The reunion comes a few weeks after rumors swirled of talks to bring back the series for a reboot of the series, which originally aired from 2005 to 2008.

“Jamie Lynn has met with Nickelodeon about a possible revival, but the talks have been very preliminary and nothing is set in stone,” a source told the outlet earlier in July. The reboot would reportedly follow Zoey’s life in California 10 years later. She’s be a 28-year-old mother and would have an “edge.”

The actress later seemed to confirm the reports after she took to social media, writing: “Yo, Nickelodeon, have your people call my people.”