‘Young Sheldon’ Renewed for Season 2

CBS has renewed Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon for a second season.

This green light is the network’s first renewal for the 2018-2019 TV season.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast.”

He added, “We can’t wait to see Chuck (Lorre), Steve (Molaro), Jim (Parsons) and Todd (Spiewak)’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

No exact season two premiere date was revealed in the announcement, but it’s expected to air starting fall 2018.

The renewal comes as little of a surprise. The show, which follows the upbringing of Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper, has been a massive hit for the network since it debuted during fall 2017.

The show’s stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan are mentioned in the release and are also expected to return. Additionally, Parsons is expected to return as the show’s narrator.

Lorre, Molaro, Parsons and Spiewak will executive produce the second season.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30 ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson