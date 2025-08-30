YES Broadcast Faces Major Difficulties During New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

Live TV production is tricky, and when things go wrong, viewers are left with awkward moments at best and a ruined experience at worst.

Friday’s YES broadcast of the New York Yankees’ away game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field exemplified this. Starting at the fifth inning, YES was plagued by technical difficulties that made enjoying the game nearly intolerable.

Looks like the YES broadcast is stuck on this camera angle pic.twitter.com/ieN6naFRb3 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 30, 2025

The first glitch came when YES’ camera switcher messed up, leaving the broadcast stuck on a shot of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. The cameraperson then pulled left to change the view to the infield, with the rest of the inning being shown from the point of view from the first base line stands.

YES viewers had to stick with this odd view as the Yankees’ Ryan McMahon couldn’t make a tough play at third, leading to a White Sox run.

The issues carried on after the fifth inning, with broadcasters Ryan Ruocco and Joe Girardi noting that the network’s replay capabilities were still down. Furthermore, an attempted transition led to wild green static filling TV screens.

my god grish and jazz just got sent into the matrix pic.twitter.com/4UakwdzBlQ — max fried respecter (@jonmoxIeys) August 30, 2025

These brutal errors were seen on out on YES’ traditional cable broadcast, as well as the ones carried over to MLB.tv and the Gotham Sports App.

The White Sox broadcast on CHSN did not face these issues and the rival broadcast went off without a hitch.

The Yankees and White Sox play two more games at Rate Field this weekend; hopefully YES was able to patch up its equipment ahead of Saturday’s game.