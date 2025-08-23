Watch: Squirrel Interrupts Major TV Broadcast

It was not a happy night in the Bronx on Friday, but one viral moment lifted spirits.

In the middle of the New York Yankees‘ game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, a squirrel ran onto the field.

The small mammal scurried his way onto the baseball diamond during the top of the fourth inning. Play was stopped as it ran into the infield, hitting Red Sox batter Jhostynxon Garcia’s foot before heading to the pitcher’s mound for a visit with the Yankees’ Max Fried.

As captured on the YES and NESN TV broadcasts (which also stream on MLB.TV, Gotham Sports and other affiliated services), the squirrel then ran over to the Bronx Bombers’ first baseman, Ben Rice. A weary Rice moved out of the creature’s way and the sciurid soon made its way to the sides of the playing area. Play resumed, but the run-in ended up being the highlight of the tight game, which Boston eventually won 1-0.

“I saw him running at me, and my first thought was, ‘Don’t do anything to embarrass yourself,’” Fried said after the game, per the Daily News.

A squirrel approaches Ben Rice No. 22 of the New York Yankees during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Rice weighed in on the moment after the game as well, per MLB.com: “I didn’t want to touch that thing. The guys are giving me crap for it. ‘Why are you scared of a squirrel?’ I don’t know where that thing’s been.”

He added, “It made a little noise at me.”

The squirrel’s whereabouts are unknown. PopCulture.com will stay with this harrowing story, should the little guy reemerge as the Bronx Bombers desperately try to avoid the sweep on Saturday and Sunday.