‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Teaser Released

Paramount Network has released the first teaser for season 2 of Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

The official Facebook account for Paramount Network’s critically praised drama series Yellowstone is already teasing season 2 just days after the network officially announced that it would be getting a 10-episode sophomore run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s more story to tell…this season and beyond. We’re returning to the ranch in 2019,” the video, showing someone riding on horseback through the ranch and towards the mountains, was captioned.

The high octane drama, starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a massive ranch in Montana, premiered on June 20 to 5.3 million viewers, earning a spot as cable’s most-watched series behind The Walking Dead. To date, the series averages 5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating and draws raving reviews from critics, with an average 5.86 out of 10 score among critics and a 50 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also earned an audience rating of 4.2 out of 5.

The series’ record-setting viewership prompted Paramount Network to announce on July 24, just weeks after the series premiere, that it had given Yellowstone an early second-season renewal. The 10-episode second season, to be shot entirely on location in Utah and Montana, is set to begin production soon with a 2019 launch.

The series chronicles the lives of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, the patriarch of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, which also borders Yellowstone National Park, an expanding town, and an Indian reservation. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders.

Along with Costner, the series also stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jaime Dutton, Dave Annable as Lee Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, Brecken Merril Tate Duttonl, Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, Danny Huston as Dan Jenkins, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.

Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the teleplay for all seven episodes of the first season, is set to return as showrunner and writer for season 2. Sheridan currently executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, Costner and David C. Glasser.

The season 1 finale of Yellowstone premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Paramount Network