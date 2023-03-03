'Yellowstone' Franchise Debuting Two New Shows, Seasons Every Year

Yellowstone fans just got some exciting news, as it's been revealed that the franchise will be debuting two brand new shows, or current series seasons every year, for the foreseeable future. CEO of Paramount Media Network Chris McCarthy revealed the plans during a new interview with Vulture, explaining that the company will be rolling out a new Yellowstone show or season, and/or another series or season from the overall media universe of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridon. "So each year, we're going to be launching at least one Yellowstone franchise as well as one complementary series," McCarthy said.

"We did a lot of research and deep dives into what is the essence of what makes Yellowstone work," he continued. "And really, at its core, it's family dynamics, it's power dynamics. It's a little bit of corruption, but under the core, it's family above all else." He then went on to reference two other shows from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, explaining, "Mayor of Kingstown is a great example of that and so is Tulsa King. If you look at those shows, they all look different. But if you think about the story, they're all very similar and they're all family dramas and they're all shot beautifully with big movie stars and all of them are delivering huge numbers."

McCarthy then clarified the plans by referring to the Sheridon-verse shows Paramount has already released on its streaming series, Paramount+. "Our goal is always to have at least two every year, but we're already ramping out well above that," he explained. "So, 2021 was Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 and last year was 1923 and Tulsa. This year alone, it's going to be a second season of 1923, it's going to be Lioness and Bass Reeves – and that's just on the streaming space. In linear space, we have Yellowstone and we'll have a brand new Yellowstone universe series."

Currently, Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, with the first four seasons available to stream on Peacock. The show is currently in its fifth season, but is on a production break that has sparked a lot of rumors, including one that indicates the show may be ending. As for the other shows in the Taylor Sheridan-verse — 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King — they are all available to stream through Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.