‘Yellowstone’ Actor Apologizes to Fans, Won’t Attend SAG Awards Due to COVID Rules

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith will not attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony later this month due to a COVID-19 protocol requiring all attendees to be vaccinated. Smith, who stars in the hit Paramount Network series as ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, announced his decision in a video posted on his Instagram account earlier this week which saw him apologizing to fans for not joining his co-stars on the red carpet. The Taylor Sheridan-created series is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

In the video, which has since been deleted but has been uploaded to Twitter, Smith told his followers that he wanted “to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.” The actor went on to say that he means “no offense to anyone,” adding that he is “not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.” Smith continued, “I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated.” Smith said he was “looking forward to walking down the red carpet in my big black American hat and my Justin boots and representing my culture and heritage, but I’m not gonna be able to do that, and I apologize to y’all out there that are part of my culture and heritage.”

https://twitter.com/j_sulut/status/1494275655999311875?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever,” Smith added. “Thank you all, you all enjoy watching the show anyway, and maybe next year.”

Per the SAG Awards’ COVID-19 protocols, all attendees at the 2022 ceremony must be vaccinated. In addition to limiting capacity and social distancing, “all ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event,” the COVID-19 protocol reads on the organization’s website. The organization said it wants “to make this event as safe as possible” and the “health and well-being of our nominees, guests, staff, and crew is our number one priority.”

This year, Yellowstone is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category alongside The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Succession. Smith is among the cast members named as nominees along with Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan, and Jefferson White. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.