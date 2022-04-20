'Winning Time': Fans Show Love to HBO Series Amid Backlash From Lakers Legends
The first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is winding down, and the series has received positive feedback from viewers. And because of that, the HBO series has been renewed for a second season. But as much as viewers love the show, the same can't be said for the Los Angeles Lakers legends who are being portrayed in the series. Some of the Lakers who have called out HBO for Winning Time are Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.
"It's hard. I won't watch it because it's hard to duplicate," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in March. "You can't duplicate Showtime. First, on the court, I mean, we just did our thing, it was up and down. And then off the court — because unless you were a Laker, or you're a Buss family [member] — because you can't duplicate Dr. Jerry Buss — and the Laker Girls and Paula Abdul and what that meant, I mean, it started on the court and it went all the way up." Here's a look at fans showing love to Winning Time.
Seems Accurate
In response to #WinningTime
Magic went and made an entirely different show to deflect
Kareem doesnt see the humor and wrote a blog about how problematic it is
Jerry West is angry and demands an apology
idk man, it kinda seems like the show nailed all 3 characters pic.twitter.com/txwviOwG1l— Tristan (@UncleTristan_) April 20, 2022
One fan believes the portrayal of the main characters are accurate. The series is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman which takes a look at the Lakers during the 1980s, a time when they won five NBA Championships.prevnext
Intense
Tell me how the makers of #WinningTime have me having anxiety for a team to win a game that was played over 40 years ago. Great tv.— Wicked Specialist (@reel_geek) April 18, 2022
In the latest episode, the Lakers took on the Celtics who were led by Larry Brid. The Lakers won the game with a last-second shot, and everyone watching knew the rivalry between the two teams was only beginning.prevnext
Jerry West
Jerry West went from unlikable the first two episodes to arguably the funniest character on the show now #WinningTime— 🇫🇷🍀🏀 (@justcallmewall) April 18, 2022
West may not like the portrayal of him in Winning Time, but fans seem to enjoy it. In Winning Time, West is played by Jason Clarke who has appeared in films such as Terminator Genisys, Mudbound and Pet Sematary.prevnext
Larry Bird Comparison
The Larry Bird casting in #WinningTime is insane. pic.twitter.com/fg3GnDxq5a— Byron Camacho (@ByronACamacho) April 19, 2022
Bird is played by Sean Patrick Small who spoke to PopCutlure.com in March. When asked about the challenge of playing Bird, Small said, "I went to YouTube right when I was getting the audition, because I was like, all right, I need to get the accent down and to not sound like a caricature of a Midwest twang or something like that."prevnext
Loving the Acting
The casting of #WinningTime is crazy good and the craziest part is that every one can act. None picked for solely looks.— 𝒮𝒾𝑒. (@Cindtrillella) April 18, 2022
Winning Time has a mixture of veteran actors and new talent. The cast includes Clarke, John C. Reily, Sally Field, Gaby Hoffman, Adrien Brody, Quincy Isaiah, and Solomon Hughes.prevnext
Don't Miss Out
If you aren’t watching #WinningTime, you’re missing out.
Fantastic television.— Justin Diamond (@_justinddiamond) April 18, 2022
There are three more episodes before the first season comes to an end. As for Season 2, it's not clear when it will be released, but it will likely be available in the Spring of 2023.prevnext
Actual Footage
The actual footage of the first Magic/Lakers v Bird/Celtics game #WinningTime pic.twitter.com/6bsr1tsB4b— Marcel (@MarcelsOdyssey2) April 18, 2022
The Lakers and Celtics were the teams of the 1980s as the Lakers won five NBA titles and the Celtics won three. Johnson and Bird were the dominant players of the decade before Michael Jordan took over in the 1990s.prev