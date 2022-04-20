'Winning Time': Fans Show Love to HBO Series Amid Backlash From Lakers Legends

The first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is winding down, and the series has received positive feedback from viewers. And because of that, the HBO series has been renewed for a second season. But as much as viewers love the show, the same can't be said for the Los Angeles Lakers legends who are being portrayed in the series. Some of the Lakers who have called out HBO for Winning Time are Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

"It's hard. I won't watch it because it's hard to duplicate," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in March. "You can't duplicate Showtime. First, on the court, I mean, we just did our thing, it was up and down. And then off the court — because unless you were a Laker, or you're a Buss family [member] — because you can't duplicate Dr. Jerry Buss — and the Laker Girls and Paula Abdul and what that meant, I mean, it started on the court and it went all the way up." Here's a look at fans showing love to Winning Time.