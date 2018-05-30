Will Roseanne Barr Guest Star on ‘Last Man Standing’

Roseanne Barr may be out of a job at ABC following the network’s cancellation of Roseanne, but is it possible that she could find a home on Fox’s Last Man Standing revival?

ABC may be wiping the slate clean and severing all ties with the star after she made racially insensitive tweets that suggested Valerie Jarrette, former aide to Barack Obama, was the offspring of “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes,” but is there a chance that she may find a guest star role on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier in May, Fox announced that it would be bringing back the series, which focuses on a conservative family, after just one year off air, citing the success of Roseanne as a factor.

“Obviously I think everyone took a good hard look at the performance of Roseanne. It did so well and it certainly did remind us that we have a huge iconic comedy star in our fox family in Tim Allen,” Fox TV Group co-chair/CEO Dana Walden said. “We’ve been talking to Tim throughout the year. We tried to move Last Man Standing over last year when ABC decided not to move forward. It’s a really funny show. It had nothing to do with Roseanne that we were interested in the first place. We always felt like ABC didn’t really prioritize Last Man Standing. We always wondered how it would do if it was given a better opportunity and prioritized more in terms of a network’s agenda. We were emboldened by Roseanne.”

Given that Roseanne, which was created and headed by Barr, had been a major factor in the Tim Allen-starring sitcom’s revival, it would not come as a surprise if Barr took on a guest or recurring role on the series, likely bringing some major ratings to the network. However, given that Roseanne‘s cancellation was the direct result of “abhorrent, repugnant,” tweets, doing so would likely bring with it its fair share of controversy and bad press, something that any network would attempt to avoid.

There is also speculation that the network could save the series altogether, with fans being quick to suggest that Fox pull a move similar to NBC, who picked up Brooklyn Nine-Nine following its cancellation at Fox.

Dear @FOXTV – please pick up Roseanne in your lineup — Samuel j Fox (@iamsamjfox) May 29, 2018

Screw ABC. Fox should put Roseanne on after Last Man Standing. #Rosanne #lastmanstanding pic.twitter.com/yRDDJJFPWZ — Artificial Intelligence (@ArtificialMax) May 29, 2018

Just as Fox swooping in to save Roseanne remains pure speculation, the idea of Barr landing a role on another conservative series is just conjecture, with Fox not having yet commented on the controversy nor having made any insinuations that they would be interested in having any part in Roseanne or its lead star.