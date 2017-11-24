Why There’s No ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS Tonight

When you turn to CBS tonight, don’t anticipate another Reagan family dinner because the eye network has a full schedule of holiday specials, leaving no room for a new episode of Blue Bloods.

The next new episode of the series, “Pain Killers,” is not scheduled to air until Friday, Dec. 1. In this episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) work with a narcotics task force. The job turns dangerous when Baez suffers and accidental overdose.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hopefully for fans this doesn’t mean Marisa Ramirez is leaving the show. She’s been on Blue Bloods since season three, playing Danny’s partner after Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) left.

Meanwhile, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) try to help a rehabilitated sex offender when his neighbors are angry about him moving into the house. Frank (Tom Selleck) also strikes a surprising partnership with the new Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco).

Frank working with Dutton is a surprise, since he has clashed with the new mayor since taking office. She’s more open to liberal ideas, while Frank is more conservative when it comes to setting NYPD policies.

CBS will be airing Frosty The Snowman at 8:30 p.m. EST, followed by Frosty Returns. After that, the network is debuting Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special.

Created with the Recording Academy, the Grammys special celebrates the 60th anniversary of the awards show. The two-hour show includes archival footage, as well as interviews with Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Sting, Keith Urban, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion and more.

Photo: John Paul Filo / CBS