'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Not on Tonight Due to Capitol Attack Coverage

✖

ABC is swapping out three episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? out of its Wednesday night lineup, Deadline reports. Instead will be airing a three-hour special ABC News report. The news comes after on-going chaos at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. as protesters took over the building in the midst of ongoing protests.

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos of World News Tonight and Managing Editor David Muir will headline the broadcast.The network was originally scheduled to broadcast three celebrity episodes featuring Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto, Karamo Brown, and Ray Romano.

The news special report will air between 8pm-11pm ET. For PT and MT time zones, repeats of Shark Tank will air from 8pm-11pm. For Los Angeles residents, KABC will play Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune episodes between 8pm-9pm.

The outlet also reports CBS, Fox and NBC could also be working with their news division as to plans for primetime this evening.

Fox still plans to air the second episode of the new Masked Singer spinoff, The Masked Dancer and the premiere of Name That Tune. NBC has new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, and CBS had scheduled repeats of Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Seal Team and S.W.A.T.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert plans to go live this evening with coverage of today’s events.

The capitol building has since been secured following the attack. According to CBS News' Kris Van Cleave, provided a nearby report claiming that police officers and members of the National Guard pushed the rioters further away from the building. Though, they hadn't told them to leave despite the early curfew.

"The Capitol is said to be secure," Congressman Richie Torres tweeted on Wednesday evening. He then said that the certification process could continue into the night. "Even though there is no clarity as to timing, the Congress is committed to resuming the electoral college vote count as soon as possible," he added.

President Donald Trump responded to the violence today in a video for social media, telling the mob, "I know your pain; I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

The video was taken down from Twitter after it was found to violate the site's guidelines.