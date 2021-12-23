‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Receives Massive Gift From Audi Following Rule Controversy

Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush is getting a brand new car from Audi after all, following online outrage directed at the show when she lost the bonus puzzle challenge on a technicality. Thanks in part to a viral tweet from former Jeopardy! champion Alex Jacob, Audi stepped up and said they will give her a new Audi Q3. Jacob declared victory by sharing a GIF of Rainn Wilson in The Office.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Rubush made it to the bonus puzzle round, which had the clue “What are you doing?” The puzzle answer was, ironically enough, “Choosing the right word.” Rubush did exactly that, but she paused before saying “word.”

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

Host Pat Sajak had the misfortune of explaining what bizarre technicality she violated. “This one’s tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous,” he said. “We’ll allow for a little pause, but not four or five seconds.” He also revealed that if she did solve the puzzle in a “continuous” thought, she would have won a brand new car.

After the episode aired, Jacob tweeted the video. “Come on [Wheel of Fortune], the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car,” he wrote. Audi’s social media team later sent him a direct message, confirming that they were “reviewing this situation internally.” That review didn’t take too long, since the company later tweeted that they contacted Rubush. A spokesperson later told Newsweek she will get an Audi Q3, which comes with a starting price of $36,995.

“[We] saw Charlene’s Wheel of Fortune episode on Monday and were collectively disappointed that she missed out on the opportunity to take home an Audi Q3 due to a technicality,” the spokesperson said. “So in the spirit of the holidays, Audi of America will be gifting her with an all-new Audi Q3.”

This is not the first time an obscure rule ruined the night for a Wheel of Fortune contestant. Back in March, a contestant included the word “and” when he solved a crossword puzzle with the clue “Catch of the Day.” Sajak said the response was incorrect because you could not add anything to the answer. In April 2018, a contestant missed a shot at $7,100 when he mispronounced “flamenco” as “flamingo.”