What Time Does ‘Roseanne’ Start

The revival season of Roseanne premieres on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The iconic sitcom’s tenth season, premiering over 20 years after the show went off the air, has been one of the most highly anticipated TV reboots of the last couple of years. In an era when Will and Grace has returned to become one of the biggest shows on NBC, TV comebacks are one of the most marketable ideas for a network these days. Roseanne is a perfect example of that, as fans are clamoring for a dose of 90s nostalgia, and parents can’t wait to introduce the next generation to their favorite characters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s a proud, proud day! #Roseanne premieres TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Zob8r2WqTb — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 27, 2018



Roseanne was lauded as a ground-breaking show in its time for the way it portrayed a working-class family. It was considered a grounded, honest look at life on the edge of poverty without belittling its subjects.

The show is also famed for its focus on family values. Roseanne tackled subjects that were taboo at the time, including marijuana use and teenage sexuality, yet the characters always made it through on the strength of their family dynamic.

That dynamic is expected to be put to the test again this spring, as the new season will reportedly focus on a family divided over the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Roseanne Barr has revealed that her eponymous main character voted for President Donald Trump in the show’s continuity, while her sister Jackie, and many other characters, did not. Critics who got an early look at the show have confirmed that politics plays a big part in the plot of some episodes.

Barr herself has become something of a controversial political figure in the decades since her show was off the air. She uses Twitter in a way that is not dissimilar to the way the president himself uses it, as she admitted on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In real life, Barr did vote for President Trump, and she defends him to this day.

She also frequently engages Twitter followers and detractors in heated discussions online, to varying degrees of effectiveness. Just after Christmas, she went on a particularly harsh diatribe on Twitter, which ended in her deleting several years’ worth of tweets and starting over.

In the now deleted rant, Barr wrote “4 those who wonder-back in the day when I was called a ‘liberal’ by journalists, I used to answer-‘I’m not a Liberal, I’m a radical’ & I still am-I voted Trump 2 shake up the status quo & the staid establishment.”