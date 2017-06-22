Netflix Releases First Trailer For ‘Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later”

Camp Firewood is open once again, and now it’s ready for a counselor reunion.

Netflix has just released the first trailer for the next installment of the Wet Hot American Summer franchise, 10 Years Later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original movie – which helped launch the careers of many popular comedians – received a prequel series at Netflix in 2015, titled First Day of Camp.

This new series from the streaming service will hit fast-forward instead of rewind, and show the lives of the characters ten years after the movie ended.

Everyone who worked at the camp has returned to Firewood to reconnect in 1991, and hilarity ensues.

More TV: Filming Reportedly Begins On Westworld Season 2

Most of the main cast members are returning for the series, in addition to some hilarious series newcomers.

Returning cast includes A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns and Zak Orth.

New cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Samm Levine, Mark Feuerstein, Marlo Thomas, Joey Bragg, Jai Courtney, Dax Shepard, Alyssa Milano and Adam Scott.

All eight episodes of the series will debut on Netflix on August 4.

Up Next: Fuller House Under Fire