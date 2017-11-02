‘Westworld’ Season 2 Production Suspended After Actor’s ‘Medical Emergency’

Production on the second season of HBO‘s Westworld is on pause after an actor suffered a “medical emergency” Thursday.

HBO confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline. The network said the injury forced one of the two units to pause production on the acclaimed show. However, the other unit is still moving as scheduled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Westworld Season 2 Premiere Title Has Been Revealed

“Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended,” HBO said. “The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.”

The network didn’t say who the actor was that suffered the injury. TMZ reports that the injury is “serious.”

Westworld is in the middle of production on its second season, following an acclaimed freshman season last year. The show won four technical Emmys, and was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton were all nominated for their performances on the show.

More: HBO Debuts New ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Footage

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film Westworld. The show is about the titular Wild West-themed amusement park that’s filled with realistic androids who cater to the whims of its guests.

The new season is expected to air in Spring 2018.