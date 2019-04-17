Wendy Williams Moving out of Sober Living Just Days After Divorce Filing

Wendy Williams is usually the one talking about celebrity gossip, but now that she is the topic of discussion and she’s addressing it head-on with her audience and fans.

“Their business is our business,” she said during Monday’s show during her Hot Topics segment. “It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business. It’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it.”

Williams announced that after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, she’ll be moving out of the sober house she’s been living in.

She shared with viewers that she had a “really good weekend” when she hung out with some of her friends from the facility.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know. It’ll be Wendy on her own,” she shared.

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she added. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

“You wear a different mask when you’re out here,” she continued. “Everybody has things in their life that they’re … not ready to share with the world.”

While that may be true, Williams has been pretty candid on her show when it comes to her addiction to alcohol an drugs like cocaine.

“Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life,” Williams admitted. “I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever. And by the way, I will still commit … I commit that the motto of this show will always be, ‘Their business is our business.’”

After weeks of speculation, Williams finally announced that she and Hunter would be going their separate ways after saying “I do” in Nov. 1997.

A representative for the show host told PEOPLE, “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

“Wendy and her family been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years,. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters,” a representative for The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement. “As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.”

While Williams may have plenty of supporters, she’s still being shamed by some. Rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram to poke fun of Williams shortly after announcing her divorce. He posted a candid photo of Williams talking on the phone and title it, “What the f— kinda Crack make you look like this.”

He went on to bash her in another post but fans quickly took to her defense.