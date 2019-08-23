Wendy Williams Feeling ‘Confident’ About New Season of Talk Show After Firing Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter

The Wendy Williams Show may have been riddled with a number of changes and plenty of drama throughout the course of its most recent season, but namesake host Wendy Williams is “confident” that Season 11 will be a success. The upcoming season, set to premiere on Sept. 16, will mark the first without Kevin Hunter at the helm as executive producer. Hunter, Williams’ estranged husband, was fired as both executive producer and Williams’ manager after rumors surfaced he was unfaithful, leading his wife to file for divorce.

“Everyone feels a different energy now that Wendy left Kevin. It’s like day and night behind the scenes now,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Wendy is a really smart business lady and she’s really looking forward to next season because she has a ton to talk about and she is confident everyone will be watching with everything going on.”

“The upcoming season will be totally different without Kevin there, but it’ll still be the same Wendy!” the sourced went on, adding that Williams is now “moving her life in a different direction” and the “Wendy show staff is relieved and happy to be returning to work without Kevin Sr. there.”

After news broke early this year that Hunter had welcomed a child with his alleged mistress of more than 10-years, Sharina Hudson, rumors that Williams has since confirmed, The Wendy Williams Show underwent a number of concerning changes. In April, a spokesperson for the daytime talk show confirmed that Hunter had been let go.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show,” the spokesperson said. “Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

The shakeup behind the camera was just the latest to rock the daytime talk show, as it followed a number of lengthy hiatuses, during which either guest hosts filled in for Williams or re-runs aired, and was followed by a number of highly publicized feuds with other celebrities, including rapper 50 Cent.

In the wake of all of the drama, reports have surfaced that The Wendy Williams Show is in turmoil, with several sources even claiming that it is set to be canceled. The daytime talk show currently hasn’t been picked up for any additional seasons past its upcoming 11th season, and many of the show’s staff have reportedly begun to search for jobs elsewhere.

Williams, however, doesn’t seem concerned about The Wendy Williams Show‘s fate, recently stating that the series is “even better now probably because I’ve loosened up. The moral has always been good because I’ve taken the reigns.”

The Wendy Williams Show will return for Season 11 on Sept. 16.