Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sneak Peek at Meredith’s New Roadside Clinic

Meredith Grey may not work at Grey Sloan Memorial anymore but she is still saving lives. A sneak peek of tonight’s all new Grey’s Anatomy shows the doctor tending to pretty much all of her fellow community service workers’ medical concerns, with the help of a former colleague.

Watch the clip, released by TVLine, here.

The sneak peek from Thursday’s all new episode, titled “Back in the Saddle” finds Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) nervously delivering medical supplies to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), assisting her helping patients outside of the hospital.

“Am I going to get arrested?” the intern protests. “I feel like I’m going to get arrested. I just stole from the hospital.”

Meredith is not nervous and reminds Schmitt that she owns the hospital before ordering him to help with the patients. Just as Meredith is going to work on her next patient, her community service manager notices what is happening and tells her to shut down.

“This isn’t a walk-in clinic, Grey,” she yells. “Get back to work!”

Meredith seems to gain the upper hand when she notices a bump on the woman’s neck and encourages her to let her take a look at what might be wrong.

The ABC medical drama famously wrapped up its 15th season with Bailey (Chandra Wilson) firing Meredith, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) after being involved in an insurance fraud scandal. Meredith turned herself into the authorities as the only person responsible for the crime, and was given hundreds of hours of community service as her punishment.

The doctor is not coming off that easy, however, as the Season 16 premiere ended with Meredith finding out she will be investigated by the medical board and could lose her license forever. It seems that the news won’t stop her from practicing medicine, even if it is in unconventional places.

As for Alex and Richard, the premiere found them accepting new positions at a new hospital, Pac North, ranked as the worst hospital in Seattle. The doctors will gave their hands full trying to turn the place around, but at least they have Meredith to refer patients to their care. The episode will also have to address the big cliffhanger of Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finding out she is pregnant with Link’s (Chris Carmack) baby, so it should be an eventful hour.

Will Meredith get in trouble for her roadside clinic? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.