'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot Premiere Date Revealed With First Teaser Poster and Approval From Star Jared Padalecki

The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki received a teaser poster on Thursday and a premiere date. The network announced its new plans for the 2020-2021 television season, which has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Since the fall will be packed with programming completed before the coronavirus shutdown, the new Walker will not premiere until January 2021.

Padalecki shared the poster for the new series, which is simply titled Walker. "Breaking in my ninja jeans," he joked, a reference to Chuck Norris' "action jeans," which were advertised as being designed for Norris' action scenes. Of course, Norris was the original Walker, Texas Ranger, playing the character on CBS from 1993 to 2001 and in the 2005 movie, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire.

When Walker finally airs in January, it will start Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, with Legacies Season 3 airing at 9 p.m. ET. In the new show, Padalecki plays Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns to Austin, Texas after two years of undercover work. Once home, he tries to reconnect with his son (Kale Culley), daughter (Violet Brinson), his brother (Keegan Allen), mother (Molly Hagen) and father (Mitch Pileggi). Walker also has to come to terms with his new work situation, as his captain (Coby Bell) is a former colleague. He is also partnered with one of the first women Texas Rangers, played by The 100 star Lindsey Morgan.

Padelecki's fans will still get to see him this fall. The second half of Supernatural's 15th and final season will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, before The Outpost Season 3. In Supernatural, Padalecki stars as Sam Winchester, alongside Jensen Ackles as his brother Dean and Misha Collins as the angel Castiel. The series is the longest-running show in the CW's history and even predates the network, having debuted on The WB in 2005. The CW did not debut until the following year as the successor network to The WB and UPN.

The CW's new season will not technically start until January, as the fall schedule is made up mostly of acquired content and reality programming. January will see the launch of the new DC Comics show Superman & Lois after The Flash on Tuesdays. All American and Black Lightning will air on Mondays, with Riverdale and Nancy Drew on Wednesdays. Sunday will see new episodes of Batwoman and Charmed. Supergirl, Kung Fu, The Republic of Sarah, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, In The Dark, Dynasty and Roswell, New Mexico were held back for later in the season.