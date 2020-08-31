VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga's Coronavirus Mask Set the Perfect Tone for the Awards

Lady Gaga had a big start to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards after winning alongside Ariana Grande for Best Collaboration and Song of the Year. However, it was her face masks that stole the show in the early going.

The singer sported multiple masks during the event, including a pink one that looked more like a gas mask. She later donned a maroon mask that resembled horns coming out similarly to a warthog. She also later performed a mix of songs while wearing yet another face covering, this one more robotic and featuring a moving mouth.

After seeing her sing while wearing a mask, many took to social media to show their support of her decision. One user remarked, “If Lady Gaga can perform with a mask on you can wear it into a store for five minutes.” When turning into “Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga was joined onstage by Ariana Grande, who also was seen performing with a mask on. Lady Gaga is also nominated for Video of the Year along with Grande and Artist of the Year. Together, Gaga and Grande share the honor with most nominations with nine each.

lady gaga said wear a face mask... but make it FASHION. #vmas pic.twitter.com/9GaMCd1Ies — jack (@fkajxck) August 31, 2020

In her acceptance speech, Gaga explained how this "means the world" because this song brought her and Grande together. "Me and Ariana are truly soul sisters. Girl, this is for us." She noted that the two turned their tears "into diamonds" when working on this song.

At the start of the show, Keke Palmer, the host of the event, paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star had lost his four year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer on Friday. Palmer dedicated the award show to the actor, calling him a "true inspiration" who "touched so many."

As the evening unfolded, some of the other winners included The Weekend for Best R&B with "Blinding Lights." BTS later won for Best Pop, edging out Taylor Swift. The award show looked a little different on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic as it was the first virtual show. The event even made some new awards to honor some performances that have taken place amid quarantine.