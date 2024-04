Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Kayla Sessler's Boyfriend EXPOSED for Cheating After Pregnancy Reveal | Season 3, Episode 7

Teen Mom: Family Reunion has more drama to come as Kayla Sessler's boyfriend Ryan is EXPOSED for cheating on her just after she revealed she's pregnant with his child. See her explosive and unexpected reaction to the news as PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 3, Episode 7 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion