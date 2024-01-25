'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Stabler's Brother Comes to Town in Exclusive Sneak Peek

After a deadly bombing claims the life of a spiritual leader, Stabler meets with an officer who's convinced the crime is part of a larger conspiracy. Tensions rise within the task force as Jet struggles to get her team on board with Vargas' program. Stabler welcomes his older brother to town.

By PopCulture.com Staff

