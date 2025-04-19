Victoria Justice has reunited with a former Victorious co-star.

The singer and actress was one of many to flock to Coachella for the first weekend, and she met up with Leon Thomas III.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Justice took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her weekend at the music festival, including a photo with Thomas. The two starred on the Nickelodeon series Victorious together for all three seasons. Justice played Tori Vega, while Thomas played Andre Harris. This is actually the latest Victorious reunion for Justice. She met up with Elizabeth Gillies, who played Jade West, in December.

Victorious ran for three seasons and was created by controversial producer Dan Schneider. It ran from 2010 to 2013 and also starred Matt Bennett, Ariana Grande, and Daniella Monet. The series spawned a spinoff, Sam & Cat, with Grande and iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy, which ran for one season and 35 episodes from 2013 to 2014. Variety confirmed in February that another spinoff is actually on the way, this time starring Monet, reprising her role as Tori’s sister Trina.

Meanwhile, both Justice and Thomas have been plenty busy since the end of Victorious. Justice can most recently be seen in two episodes of Suits LA, as well as the 2024 suspense drama Depravity. She will soon be seen in the upcoming crime comedy film California King, releasing on Friday. Justice has also been busy with her music career, most recently releasing singles “Down,” “Hate the World Without U (Maddy’s Song),” “Raw,” and “Tripped” in 2024.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Thomas has also been busy on the music side, having released his newest album, MUTT, in 2024. In 2020, he collaborated with former co-star Grande on her positions album, co-writing “Safety Net” and “Nasty.” He also co-wrote multiple songs for her albums Yours Truly and Christmas Kisses in 2013, once again proving that the Victorious cast is certainly bonded for life.

Whether there could be more Victorious reunions between Victoria Justice and anyone else on the cast is unknown, but a lot of them still get together after all these years, or at the very least, interact on social media. And if Monet’s new series, Hollywood Arts, moves forward, it’s always possible that Justice will visit her big sister. At the very least, all three seasons of Victorious are streaming on Paramount+.