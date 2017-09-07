‘Veep’ Unexpectedly Ending After Seven Seasons

HBO revealed that Veep‘s seventh season will be its last.

The comedy will be coming to an end after its next season, Variety reports.

“The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

This announcement comes just four months after HBO renewed the series for its seventh season.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is currently nominated for yet another Emmy Award for her role as Selina Meyer on the series. If she wins this year, it will be her sixth consecutive Emmy for this role.

Veep has had a successful run over the years. It is the winner of 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for outstanding comedy series.

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, and Sam Richardson also star in the comedy.