Valerie Harper: Friends and Co-Stars Remember Legendary ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Actress

Hollywood is in mourning Friday night after the death of Valerie Harper, who starred as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda in the 1970s. Harper’s colleagues and co-stars took to social media to send Harper’s family their condolences. Harper died Friday at age 80, following a battle with brain cancer.

Ed Asner, who co-starred on Mary Tyler Moore, honored Harper in a tweet and a statement to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Valerie was a brilliant artist with a myriad of ideas on how to make the character more interesting; and was a fighter for those less fortunate,” Asner, 89, told the magazine.

“A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon,” Asner added on Twitter.

“My life has been so enriched by having the experience of working with Valerie and calling her a friend. In 1970, when a group of actors, producers and writers gathered together to read the Mary Tyler Moore show pilot. Val although she was unknown at that time, we all realized a talented, gifted actress had appeared,” Gavin MacLeod said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Former Melrose Place star Alyssa Milano remembered working with Harper in 1998.

“Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set,” Milano tweeted. “She will be missed. Rest In Peace.”

I was so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away. “Aunt Paula” was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family. pic.twitter.com/DuOom2478j — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) August 30, 2019

Topher Grace, who worked with Harper in an episode of That 70’s Show, said Harper was “as wonderful to work with as she was funny.”

Harper also voiced characters on The Simpsons from 2013 to 2018, prompting Simpsons executive producer Al Jean to call Harper “pure joy.”

“Rest In Peace Valerie Harper. Besides the incredible talent, You were one of the kindest people I’ve ever know. Sleep well my dear. It was a privilege to know you,” actor Mario Catone wrote.

2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs called acting with Harper “one of the highlights of my career so far” in an Instagram post.

“Not only was she hilarious on camera and off, I’ll never forget our talks off camera about love and life and the power of our minds and natural healing to overcome medical illness,” Behrs added. “Thank you for touching my life so deeply [Valerie Harper]. You will be forever missed here on earth, but I know the angels are dancing in heaven tonight.”

“I was on set that day and remember how she was so sweet and professional and strong. Didn’t miss a beat while fighting her fight,” singer Josh Groban wrote in the comments section of Behrs’ post.

Other members of the Hollywood community, even those who did not work with Harper, remembered her iconic career.

Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!!💔 RIP Valerie Harper pic.twitter.com/URF0SuzCux — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 30, 2019

Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor. 😢🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/CEGWl4hfhA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 30, 2019

Valerie Harper was one of the greatest TV actors of all time. A true comedic genius. She inspired me, and I loved her very much. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) August 30, 2019

Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern! 😢❌⭕️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 30, 2019

Harper is survived by husband Tony Cacciotti and daughter Cristina.

Photo credit: CBS via Getty Images