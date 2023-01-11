Two Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed

Fox Television Stations has renewed two daytime talk shows for their second seasons – The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The two shows both premiered in the fall of 2022, filling major voids left in the daytime space. According to a report by Deadline, both did well enough to earn another season.

Sherri and The Jennifer Hudson Show air in syndication, but both are produced by Fox Television Stations. Shepherd was particularly fortunate, as her show was renewed for two more seasons, meaning it will continue through the spring of 2025 at least. Sherri took over seamlessly for The Wendy Williams Show this summer after nearly a full season of the show aired without Williams. During that time, Shepherd was one of the most frequent guest hosts and a clear fan favorite. Her show retains some of the talent of its predecessor, including showrunner and executive producer David Perler.

Sherri is filmed in front of a live audience at Chelsea Studios in New York City. It is a comedic show where its host covers the latest news in pop culture, entertainment and trending topics all with her personal observations. She is also joined by celebrity guests for interviews at times, and the audience may be called up for some segments. It is reportedly Linosgate's number 1 nationally syndicated talk show, so this renewal comes as no surprise.

Meanwhile, The Jennifer Hudson Show is less overtly comedic, but just as personal. Hudson interviews celebrities as well – including some of her friends – and she covers the latest news with a particular eye toward music and viral sensations online. This is a solid fit since Hudson herself found her way into Hollywood through American Idol - a nationwide star search with no bias towards existing Hollywood connections.

Hudson is now an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner, so it's no surprise that she can draw a crowd. Her show has reportedly maintained an average of 5.2 million viewers per week, and it has been renewed through the spring of 2024. Distributor Hearst Television has already renewed the show as well, meaning it maintains an important chunk of its audience.

Both talk shows are on the air now. New episodes of The Jennifer Hudson Show airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. ET while Sherri airs at 11 a.m. ET. Check your local listings for the correct station to tune in.