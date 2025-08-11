TV Star Asks Followers for Help Catching Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked His Brother ‘Unprovoked’

A Great British Baking Show star is seeking the public’s health. Paul Hollywood, a celebrity chef and tv personality known for his judging in the cooking competition, is asking his followers for any information to help track down an assailant who he says assaulted his brother, Lee Hollywood, in a “nasty and unprovoked” attack.

The celebrity judge took to Instagram on Sunday August 10, sharing a release from local police about a man who was attacked while out walking his dog two days prior, which Paul confirmed was his brother. “If you have information regarding this attack on Friday night, the person in question who was attacked is my brother Lee,” he wrote.

He added: Any information please follow details above Thank you. The police report noted that a man in his 50s was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his back and face following an attack in Leasowe, England.

Lee was reportedly walking his dog when his pet and a different dog, being walked by another male, barked at one another. “The dogs were separated by the male who then became irate,” the police stated. As Lee was walking away, the male allegedly approached him from behind and punched him to the floor and then kicked him in his face before fleeing the scene.

“This was a nasty and unprovoked assault which left the man needing hospital treatment,” a detective said in a statement. “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7 p.m. last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us.” Police were reviewing surveillance footage from the incident in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Lee also a career in baking. Per PEOPLE, he ran artisan bakery Born & Bread in Wirral, Liverpool, until 2020.