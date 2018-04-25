Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Repeats Come in Second to ‘The Voice’

ABC’s revival of popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom Roseanne is continuing to prove that it’s a hit with audiences.

Despite a night of back-to-back repeats airing from 8-10 p.m., the ABC revival of Roseanne still managed to land itself near the top of Tuesday night TV ratings, only being beat out in the demo by NBC‘s The Voice, according to Variety.

During its first half hour segment, Roseanne averaged a 1.3 key demo rating and 6.3 million viewers. Those numbers held steady and rose with the following repeat episodes, which scored a 1.3 rating and 6.1 million viewers, a 1.5 demo rating and 6.4 million viewers, and finally, a 1.5 and 6.3 million viewers.

The news does not come as much of a surprise considering that the revival has earned ABC a distinction that the network itself has not enjoyed in 18 years: it is now host to the TV season’s No. 1 show. Along with the unique distinction, Roseanne has also made ABC the top network on Tuesdays for four weeks in a row, something it has not achieved in a decade, and has also seen the network win the key 18-49 demo for the first time in 24 years.

Following Roseanne on Tuesday night, a special episode of Deception was up in the demo over its previous Sunday’s episode, scoring a 0.8 rating. The episode also saw 3.2 million pairs of eyes tuning in.

As previously mentioned, NBC’s The Voice was the top show of the night when it came to the demo rating. The singing competition, now in its 14th season, averaged a 1.5 rating and 9.1 million viewers during its 8-9 p.m. timeslot. Those numbers were steady with the competition’s previous week’s numbers. Airing after The Voice, Rise (4.4 mil/0.8) held steady and Chicago Med (6.1 mil/0.9) was down slightly in the demo.

The CW enjoyed a successful night with the season 5 premiere of The 100, which averaged a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers. While the demo rating was steady with last season’s premiere, it was up slightly in viewers, enjoying its highest viewership since a controversial season 3 episode that aired in March 2016. The Flash, which kicked off the night for The CW, slipped in the demo, scoring a 0.6 and 1.9 million viewers.

Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (4.3 mil/0.9) was up, while LA to Vegas (2.1 mil/0.6) and New Girl (1.6 mil/0.6) were both even.