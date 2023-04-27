'True Lies' Movie Star to Appear in TV Remake Tonight

Since CBS' True Lies is based on the 1994 film of the same name, it was only just a matter of time before some of the stars made their way to TV. In an upcoming episode of the action series, Tom Arnold, who portrayed Gib in the movie, will play Arnie, a retired Omega operative. Alongside him will be Kate Vernon as Sharon. In the episode airing tonight, "Bitter Sweethearts," Arnie and Sharon give Harry and Helen a glimpse at what a career at Omega can do to a relationship while the retired operatives assist the Omega Sector to locate an assassin.

Harry and Helen's relationship has been troubling at Omega, and with the upcoming season finale seeing them get overprotective of Dana and with a look into their future, it may make them rethink some things. Moreover, it's going to be exciting to see Tom Arnold step back into the world of True Lies, even if he's not playing the same character. With Omar Miller taking on the role of Albert "Gib" Gibson, Jr., it's going to be interesting to see if the two of them have any scenes together and play off of that fact.

It's been close to 30 years since the True Lies film, but it's still going to be great to see Tom Arnold guest star on the series. It's hard to predict how the role will go, especially since he'll be playing a retired Omega operative this time. Maybe they will treat fans with a flashback to the film and really see Arnold in action. It's also going to be nice to see how his dynamic with Kate Vernon is and what their characters got into.

Since True Lies may be headed toward cancellation, this may be the only time that Tom Arnold will be on the series. It would be interesting to see how it would go down if True Lies were to get renewed and if Arnold were to come back every so often. However, as of now, anything can happen with the series. It will still be nice to see him back and what knowledge he will bestow on the current Omega operatives. At the very least, hopefully, old Gib and new Gib can have a scene together.

There isn't much time to prepare for Tom Arnold's guest appearance since the episode airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET, but it actually pretty much fits with the whole nature of the series of, with how fast everything is. Arnold's return to True Lies will definitely be something to watch, no matter how it is.