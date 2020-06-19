'Top Gear' Host Paddy McGuinness Involved in Scary Lamborghini Crash While Filming

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness escaped uninjured after crashing a Lamborghini on a country road while filming the for the BBC show in North Yorkshire Tuesday. According to a North Yorkshire Police spokesman, and as reported by The Sun, the crash occurred at around 3p.m. local time, after the driver, believed to be McGuiness, "lost control" of a Lamborghini Diablo and "crashed into a field." The route on which McGuiness was driving, according to authorities, "has a high number of serious and fatal collisions." Authorities confirmed that "no other vehicles were involved" in the collision and no injuries were reported.

Addressing the crash, a BBC spokesman said in a statement that "during Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today presenter Paddy McGuinness's car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop." The spokesman reiterated the authority's remarks that “"o other vehicles were involved" and sad that McGuinness "was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt." The statement went on to state that safety on the series "is is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road's limit of 60mph."

The Tuesday crash marked just the latest collision to occur during filming of the series, which tests whether cars live up to their manufacturer’s claims. Presenter Richmond Hammond was left in a coma for two weeks and nearly died following a 2006 collision when he was attempting to set a land speed record at RAF Elvington near York. Traveling at 288 miles per hour, the vehicle's right tire blew. Although Hammond survived, he alter said that he experienced depression, paranoia, and memory loss due to brain damage. On that same track, presenter Freddie Flintoff had what many described a "miracle escape" last year after he crashed while driving a three-wheeled cycle-car.

Thankfully, McGuiness did not suffer any injuries in the collision, and he even took to Instagram to recount the scary incident, which left him "shaken." In a video, McGuinness said that he "finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars," though it turned out that "30-year-old supercars don't like torrential rain." He explained that "if you've ever owned a Diablo or you've driven one you'll know just as well as me, oh my god, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress that one." He ended by stating his hopes that they "get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty" and joked that he was "going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry."