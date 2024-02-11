'Today' Show Weatherman's Pants Get Pulled Down During 'Free the Peach' Live Segment

These are the moments you go to school and train for as a weatherman.

Today's Tim Davies ended up revealing a bit more about himself than he likely planned in a recent episode. According to 9Now, folks in the Gold Coast of Australia are responding to calls to ban certain beach fashions with the "Free the Peach" movement.

The outlet outlines how community worker Ian Grace was calling for a "total ban" on g-string swimwear while walking around in the streets and shopping in their time away from the beach. The council and community declined his call.

Davies ventured down to the beach to chat with a group who were supporting the freedom to wear whatever you'd like on the beach, leading to him being pantsed on live TV. During a weather report, no less!

"Bianca, you nearly freed more than the peach," he told broadcaster Bianca Dye after he had his pants pulled down. "My goodness me, oh dear, oh dear."

He later did the deed voluntarily later in the broadcast, showing he's officially a good sport with what happened. "I have officially freed my peach, that's all you're going to see﻿ today."

9Now uploaded video of the initial incident to their website, but only uploaded the voluntary segment later on. Just know that he was fully peached from all sides, and no one was severely injured in the process.