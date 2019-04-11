‘Today’ Show Weatherman Drops F-Bomb on Live TV

Anyone watching the Today show in the New York City area was in for a wild ride Thursday morning when a local meteorologist dropped the F-bomb on live TV.

WNBC weatherman Chris Cimino didn’t realize his mic was hot when Al Roker cut to local NBC affiliates for each network’s local forecasts Thursday morning and an unexacting Cimino was broadcast for all of New York to hear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods,” Roker said to viewers at home before the New York broadcast cut to WNBC.

“It’s just a word f—ing thing, it’s just strange,” Cimino could be heard saying about a seemingly unrelated incident around 8:17 a.m.

“Um, but I think I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have allowed myself —” he continued on for a few more seconds before his microphone was cut off.

The NBC tri tone echoed through the broadcast before things went radio silent for the next 20 seconds while the 10-day forecast graphic was displayed on screen.

Back in Rockefeller Center, Roker and the rest of his Today show co-anchors seemed unruffled and unaware of what went on at the affiliate station when the camera suddenly cut back to the roundtable, deep in a discussion about Kim Kardashian West.

WNBC apologized in a statement to TheWrap.

“It was inappropriate, unacceptable and has been addressed. We apologize to our viewers,” a representative for the station said.

Stunned viewers took to Twitter and Instagram to express their surprise.

“Y’all. THIS IS WHY I LOVE THIS CITY. Al Roker throws to local weather, THEY AREN’T READY,” one excited Instagram user wrote alongside video footage of the incident. “Hearing local news anchors swear is…MUAH. Out in these streets saying f— at 8am.”

“Who else was listening today when Chris Cimino dropped an ‘F’ bomb at 8:16!!!! He missed his cue to do the weather but was heard making a non weather related comment,” one Twitter user wrote around 9 a.m.

“Did I imagine it or did Chris Cimino accidentally drop the F bomb? [Your Mic is Hot],” One Twitter user wrote about 15 minutes after the slip.

“Chris Cimino please remember that you are on the AIR LIVE… ‘ So F$#%& Weird’ is not acceptable when my 6 year is setting next to me watching the news…,” another person tweeted.

“At that point I just woulda went with it, & been like, ‘today is gonna be absolutely f—ing beautiful with a mother f—ing high of about 75,’” one Twitter user cracked.