Matt Lauer’s Comment During Thanksgiving Parade Reveals His Mindset Before Firing

The news that NBC had fired long-time Today anchor Matt Lauer came as a shock to many, but a new report suggests that it wasn’t so shocking to Lauer.

According to Page Six, Lauer had been aware that his days at NBC were numbered while attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, an event that took place just six days before the now disgraced former anchor’s termination was announced live on-air.

“‘This is going to be my last parade,’” a co-worker allegedly overheard Lauer saying.

By that time, speculations of Lauer’s sexual misconduct began being investigated by numerous publications, including Variety, The New York Times, and The Enquirer.

“He was already being investigated by Variety magazine, but at that point, nobody knew what they had got on him,” the source said. “The Times was calling around, saying they were doing a piece on the culture of the Today show, and The Enquirer was asking about settlements paid to female staff members who had affairs with Matt.”

It was also during that time that NBC President Noah Oppenheimer and NBC News Chairman Andy Lack began approaching the 59-year-old asking, “Is there anything we should know or be worried about?”

Lauer allegedly continuously told them, “I am racking my brains, but I can’t think of anything.”

Things finally reached a boiling point on Nov. 28 when Lauer was fired after a female staffer came forward and filed a complaint against the anchor for “inappropriate sexual behavior at the workplace.” During the Nov. 29 morning broadcast of Today, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb tearfully announced Lauer’s termination, reading a statement that NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack had sent to employees.

In the days and weeks that followed, more information regarding Lauer’s sexual misconduct was made public, including multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and allegations that he had a hidden button on his desk to lock his office door.

Lauer, The 59-year-old, who is the longest-running morning show anchor, started at NBC in 1992 as a newsreader on Today. He joined the show as a full-time news anchor in 1994 before going on to take the helm in 1997.